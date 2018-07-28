Image copyright Antirm Guardian

Increased road traffic accidents, a rainbow flag disagreement and a life saving jungle doctor all feature in Northern Ireland's weekly papers.

Roads in Fermanagh and Omagh are among the most dangerous in the UK, according to the Impartial Reporter.

The newspaper reports that both Fermanagh and Omagh have the third highest rate of UK road fatalities.

Collected figures show a that a total of 47 people died on the county's roads between 2012-2016.

Collisions on rural roads are shown to account for one third of all collisions and two thirds of all road fatalities.

The newspaper reports that DUP councillor Keith Elliot said he was "not shocked" by the figures as "roads are narrower and many do not have markings and visibility around corners is limited".

"Full equality"

The Lurgan Mail features a front page story on the passing of a council motion meaning a rainbow flag in support of gay pride will be flown on civic buildings on 4 August across Armagh.

Sinn Féin councillor Liam Mackle said his party wanted to show solidarity with the LGBT community.

The paper reports that Mr Mackle said "huge steps forward towards full equality have been made in recent years. Actions such as this, although small are an important symbol of solidarity".

However, the Lurgan Mail writes that the DUP have objected to the move and will be taking legal advice on the matter arguing due process has not been followed.

Image copyright mbolina Image caption The Rainbow flag will be flown on a number of civic buildings on Saturday 4th August in solidarity with the LGBT community.

The Lurgan Mail also features a story on the community response to the death of eight-year-old Callum Morrow who died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The paper reports that school friends of Callum are to make a memory book for his family.

Carrick Primary school in Lurgan wrote on their Facebook page: "We remember Callum for his great smile, a love of football and a determination to learn so that he could achieve his goal of being a marine biologist."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Flowers, a football, and teddy-bear were left at the scene of a fatal car crash

The Andersonstown News features a headline story on the impact that new bus lane hours seem to be having on local west Belfast businesses.

Some of the bus lanes built for the new Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service came into effect on Monday for the first time. Lanes are being phased in on Stewartstown Road, Andersonstown Road, Falls Road and Divis Street.

The newspaper reports that as a result of public driving restrictions due to the new lanes, one local business says the new system has been "forced upon" them.

Eddie McCormick, who has a business on the Falls Road told the newspaper: "I said at meetings that the introduction of this bus lane would signal the death knell for local businesses on this road and that's not even thinking about the people who live here."

Image copyright Department for Infrastructure Image caption The Glider buses will run in the new lanes

The Antrim Guardian features a story on a teenager from Crumlin who died on holiday, just six weeks after the death of his father.

Henry Turley, 14, died after he fell from a 20 foot balcony in Majorca on 18 July.

The paper reports that he was rushed to hospital but died from injuries which included a a punctured lung and head trauma.

The Antrim Guardian reports that an official at the Civil Guard in Majorca said: "Everything is pointing towards this incident being the result of an accident, but it is still under investigation."

The paper writes that last month, Henry's father Stephen Turley was discovered dead at a friend's house.

"Love Island"

The Strabane Chronicle features a story about a local cinema that will be screening the finale of Love Island for fans of the reality TV show.

The final episode will be shown on the big screen at the Eclipse Cinema in Lifford on Monday night.

The General Manager of the cinema, Louise Doherty told the newspaper that she was expecting a big crowd for the showing.

She said: "Overall I am hoping the show isn't completely sold out as I would like to watch it myself! Love Island has kept people in the local area entertained and here's hoping this will be a fitting finale".

Image copyright ITV Image caption The finale of the popular reality show will air on Monday evening

And finally the Banbridge Chronicle headlines on a story of a local life saving 'jungle doctor'.

The paper reports that a surgeon from Lenaderg has spent his entire life offering life saving surgery to poverty stricken populations in the Congo and Zambia and has now been rewarded.

David McAdam was recently presented with an Honorary Fellowship in recognition of his work by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow.

College President, David Galloway said: "Dr David McAdam has spent his entire career as a missionary surgeon in central Africa. He represents a wonderful example of boots on the ground approach to surgical provision. His clinical experience and breadth of speciality expertise is virtually unparalleled."