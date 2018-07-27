Image copyright Phelan family Image caption A man has been arrested over the death of Brian Phelan

Police have appealed for help in tracing a car they believe was used in the murder of a man near Newry, County Down.

Father-of-two Brian Phelan, 33, was stabbed to death on the Carrivekeeney Road, a few miles outside the city.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night and remains in custody.

The police want to locate a blue Peugeot 206, registration SX53BYW, thought to be somewhere in the Newry area.

The incident happened shortly after 15:00 BST on Thursday. Mr Phelan died at the scene.

'Dash-cam appeal'

Det Ch Inspt Eamonn Corrigan said: "I am appealing for anyone who sees the car not to touch it but to contact police immediately.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area of Carrivekeeney Road or the general Newry area who has any dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the Peugeot car to get in touch with us."

Image caption The area was cordoned off while forensic officers carried out examinations

Sinn Féin councillor for Slieve Gullion, Roisin Mulgrew, said: "I was informed in mid to late afternoon that a knife crime had occurred here in our locality and obviously the entire community here in Bessbrook and Camlough is very shocked by that, because that's something that we are absolutely not used to.

"Unfortunately, a local man has lost his life because of that attack. My thoughts go out to the family and friends of the victim who are trying to come to terms with this terrible news."