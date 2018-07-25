Image caption The fire has affected up to 10 acres of wildire materials

The fire and rescue service is battling a forest fire near Newcastle in County Down.

The fire is located at Drinnahilly mountain close to Tollymore Forest park.

Crews contained the fire but withdrew from the area due to nightfall and concern for the safety of personnel.

This is the second time in just over a week the fire and rescue service has dealt with a blaze in the area.

Eight pumping appliances and four specialist appliances with 60 firefighters and specialist wildfire officers were involved in the operation.

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: "A smaller number of personnel will remain at the scene throughout the night to monitor the situation."

The incident has affected approximately eight to 10 acres and fire fighting operations are expected to continue throughout the day tomorrow.