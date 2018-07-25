Image copyright NIFRS

An alert which saw homes evacuated and traffic diverted in Castledawson, County Londonderry, has ended.

Firefighters were called over fears gas canisters in a burning shed could explode.

It is understood that a man suffered minor burns and was treated by the Ambulance Service.

Police have now reopened Main Street at its junction with New Row, as well as Station Road and Moyola Avenue.

The PSNI had asked the public not to attempt to pass cordon points and had advised motorists to avoid the area.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: "NIFRS was called at 12.14pm to a report of a shed on fire containing a number of gas cylinders including an acetylene cylinder.

"Fire crews from Magherafelt and Maghera extinguished the fire and are currently cooling and assessing the acetylene cylinder.

"Some homes have been evacuated and a police cordon is in place."