Northern Ireland could miss out on the biggest pay rise for public sector workers in almost 10 years.

Or at least have to wait because there is no Stormont Executive to make a decision on what is a devolved matter.

Last year, the Department of Finance had to step in, eventually deciding on a 1% increase locally.

But the department has yet to decide what to do this year, meaning many public servants in Northern Ireland will have to watch and wait.

This is against a backdrop of action at Westminster, which has now seen the end of the 1% pay cap.

Unions are expected to step up the pressure on the department to act.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Public sector pay is a devolved matter in Northern Ireland

"Without an assembly sitting, it's quite likely that pay policy for next year will be as it is for this year," said Justin McCamphill from the National Association of Schoolmaster and Women Teachers (NASUWT).

"Teachers haven't received a pay increase in Northern Ireland since 2016 and, since 2010, they've only received 2% in total while inflation has increased by 20%.

"Teachers are asking us what's going to happen to their pay but the answer isn't good and, until the assembly is sorted out and the Executive is up and sitting, there is no provision for teachers to be paid much more than 1%."

Image copyright AFP

It's unclear whether the situation is further complicated by recent court action around civil servant decision-making.

There is also the issue of where the cash to fund any increases is found within departmental budgets.

Devolved matter

Announcements made in Westminster cover teachers and prison officers, but the situation here is complicated by the absence of Stormont.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since January 2017, when a power-sharing deal between the DUP and Sinn Fein collapsed.