Image caption PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Stephen Martin has over 30 years police experience

Assistant chief constable Stephen Martin has been appointed temporary deputy chief constable of the PSNI.

The move comes after the departure of deputy chief constable Drew Harris in June.

Mr Harris was appointed as the new head of the police in the Republic of Ireland.

It was the first time the Garda Síochána commissioner job had been given to an external candidate.

'Not fully constituted'

In a press statement, the PSNI said while chief officer appointments are usually the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, it is "not fully constituted at this time" without a Stormont Executive.

"With the departure of Deputy Chief Constable Drew Harris from PSNI on his appointment as Commissioner of An Garda Siochana it has been necessary to select and appoint a Deputy Chief Constable.

Image caption Drew Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at government buildings in Dublin

"The Policing Board is not fully constituted at this time and is therefore currently unable to make such a substantive appointment. In these circumstances the chief constable is empowered by police regulations to make temporary appointments to chief officer ranks," it said.

Following consultation with the chair of the Policing Board, the chief constable conducted an internal selection process assisted by external assessors and selected Mr Martin as temporary deputy chief constable.

The appointment will take effect from 11 August and is expected to last until the Policing Board is reconstituted.

'Experience and commitment'

Mr Martin has more than 30 years police service and was among six people from the PSNI to be recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Chief constable George Hamilton said: "Stephen Martin's policing experience and commitment to keeping people safe in all our communities gives me confidence in making this appointment until such times as the Policing Board is reconstituted and can select and appoint a deputy chief constable on a substantive basis."