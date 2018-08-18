Drink-driving 'prevalent' on NI roads

Image copyright PA Image caption On average, more than 4,300 drivers have been disqualified in NI each year since 2013

More than 21,600 people in Northern Ireland have been banned from driving for motoring offences in the five years up to the end of 2017.

That is, on average, more than 4,300 each year, according to data from the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

Almost 10,000 were convicted of drink or drugs offences, while 2,233 were guilty of driving while disqualified.

More than a third of the 21,660 drivers were put off the road for between six months and a year.

'Catastrophic consequences'

The figures were obtained by BBC News NI under a Freedom of Information request.

A spokesman for the road safety charity Brake said the figures were a "clear illustration" that dangerous driving and, in particular, drink and drug driving is "still prevalent" on the roads in Northern Ireland.

"Driving over the alcohol limit or under the influence of drugs is illegal and can have potentially catastrophic consequences for yourself and all other road users," he added.

If a person is convicted of a motoring offence in Northern Ireland, he or she can receive penalty points or a period of disqualification can be imposed.

The driver can also be ordered to take another driving test.

Disqualified drivers in NI 2013-2017 21,660 Drivers disqualified after being convicted of road traffic offences *9,875 Drivers convicted for drink/drugs offences

*9,380 Drivers convicted of insurance-related offences

*3,680 Drivers convicted of dangerous/careless driving

*2,233 Drivers convicted of driving while disqualified

The DVA data shows that there were 9,875 people convicted of drink/drug-related offences between 2013 and 2017 and 9,380 for insurance-related convictions that were disqualified.

The DVA pointed out that an individual could be convicted for multiple types of offence.

There were 918 drivers convicted for hit and run offences and 434 for using a mobile phone.

'Totting-up'

There were also 1,487 people who were convicted for "totting-up" - if you build up 12 or more penalty points within three years you can be liable to be disqualified under the "totting-up" system.

Of the 21,660 banned, the majority - 4,435, as expected given the population size - are recorded as being in Belfast.

There are 1,621 in Londonderry, 1,380 in Newry and 937 in Dungannon.

Disqualification period Numbers 0 Days 81 Less than 56 days 1,840 Greater than 55 days to six months 5,963 Greater than six months to 1 year 7,502 Greater than 1 year to 2 years 3,673 Greater than 2 years to 3 years 1,483 Greater than 3 years 1,118 TOTAL 21,660

Of the 21,660, some 35% were banned for between six months and a year.

In Northern Ireland, there are some offences for which, if a disqualification is imposed, another driving test must be taken before applying for the return of a driving licence.

These offences relate to drink, drugs, careless driving and dangerous driving.

Since 2013, there have been 81 individuals who have had to retake a driving test.