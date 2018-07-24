NI Paper Review: The future of Ian Paisley

Image copyright Newsletter

Ian Paisley, a singing priest and a hunger strike commemoration are across today's front pages.

The Irish News focuses on the future of Ian Paisley as the MP for North Antrim.

It reports that up to 10 locations in North Antrim would be used in a process to collect signatures which could oust the politician from his seat.

It explains that NI's chief electoral officer is reported to have made provisional plans for a recall petition.

This would giver voters six weeks to register their protest against Ian Paisley, who will have to resign if 7,500 signatures are gathered.

A recall petition will be triggered on Tuesday if MP's ratify the sanction against Mr Paisley, which has been the move recommended by the standards watchdog.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley failed to declare two luxury holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government

The News Letter looks forward to what will be discussed Wednesday's British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference which will take place in London.

The British and Irish governments will be for the first meeting of the conference in 11 years.

The meeting was called after pressure from Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Irish government.

The newspaper reports that Sinn Féin have called for the conference to discuss devolved matters, despite the Belfast Agreement precluding it from doing so.

It also says that despite the DUP merely calling the meeting "a talking shop", some unionists are concerned about the potential for the body to stray beyond legal remit and give the appearance of joint British-Irish rule.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Irish government, Sinn Féin and the SDLP have called for the conference to discuss devolved matters

The Belfast Telegraph includes a story on it's front page reporting on the backlash that has come in response to a planned hunger strike commemoration in County Down.

The newspaper reports that IRA victims have accused Sinn Féin of "insulting" their loved ones.

The march, scheduled for 5th August in Castlewellan, will be attended by Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

It will mark the anniversary of the deaths of 10 republican hunger strikers, including Bobby Sands.

Sinn Féin have defended the commemoration, stating that the parade is "inspirational to those striving for freedom across the world".

Image caption Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald is due to attend the parade in Castlewellan

The News Letter reports on the new bus lanes that came into effect in Belfast on Monday.

The newspaper writes that Retail NI has appealed to authorities to only enforce restrictions on who can use the new bus lanes as "peak times".

The new lanes are in effect from 7am to 7pm, meaning private car users cannot use them during these hours.

The paper reports that according to the Department of Infrastructure, this is to "get road users used to the new arrangement in advance of the Gilder service".

Glider buses will not start using the routes until the 3 September.

Image copyright Department of Infrastructure Image caption The Glider buses will run in the new lanes

And finally, The Irish News reports that a country singer and a singing priest have spoken out against the line up for concert in Croke Park for Pope Francis.

Daniel O'Donnell and Nathan Carter are due to perform at the concert, much to the anger of country singer James Kilbane.

Mr Kilbane has questioned Daniel O'Donnell's inclusion in the concert given that he supported a 'yes' vote in the 2015 referendum on gay marriage.

And Father Ray Kelly has expressed anger that Nathan Carter will perform the same REM song, Everybody Hurts, that he performed on Britain's Got Talent earlier this year.

The outrage of both was expressed on RTE Radio One's Liveline programme on Monday.