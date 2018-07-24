Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Paisley failed to declare two luxury holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government

MPs have voted to suspend DUP MP Ian Paisley for 30 sitting days.

It follows his failure to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government. He will be absent from Parliament for some key Brexit votes.

He has also been suspended by the DUP "pending further investigation into his conduct".

Speaker of the House John Bercow called it "a regrettable state of affairs".

Mr Bercow will now formally inform the chief electoral officer of the decision and she has ten working days to set up a petition which, if signed by 10% of North Antrim constituents will lead to a by-election and Mr Paisley having to stand down.

Sir Kevin Barron, chair of the Standards Committee, said they had concluded Mr Paisley was guilty of "serious misconduct".

Mr Paisley has insisted he will fight any by-election to save his Westminster seat if he is forced to stand down.

Mr Paisley's party plays a pivotal role in supporting Theresa May's minority government.

In June 2017, an agreement was reached that the 10 DUP MPs would back the Tories in key Commons votes.

Writing in the Ballymena Guardian on Tuesday, the North Antrim MP said he was prepared for whatever punishment came his way.

He called those pushing for such an election "opportunists", but made it clear that he would not run away from any challenge.

This is one of the longest bans ever to be handed down at Westminster.

DUP statement:

The Officers of the Democratic Unionist Party have considered the report of the House of Commons Committee on Standards on Ian Paisley MP.

The Party takes this report and the matters contained within it very seriously.

The Party Officers have decided to suspend Mr Ian Paisley MP from membership of the Party pending further investigation into his conduct.

The Party does not intend to make any further comment on these matters during the course of the above outlined process.

Mr Paisley failed to declare two luxury family holidays in 2013 paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

He later lobbied the then prime minister on the country's behalf.