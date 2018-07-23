Image caption "We'll deal with whatever Brexit throws at us," said firm's Managing Director Martin O'Hanlon

A manufacturing company based in Dungannon is creating 210 new jobs.

Mallaghan Engineering Limited makes ground support equipment used in the aviation industry.

The move will double the firm's workforce and Invest NI is offering £3m in grants towards developing new products. The new jobs will add £5m to the local economy annually in salaries.

The company's products include passenger stairways and high lift trucks used to load catering supplies.

'Exciting new direction'

Image caption The company's current products include passenger stairways and high lift trucks used to load catering supplies

It is now looking to develop an airport bus and is extending its factory premises.

"We aim to further grow our market share of the global aviation industry and will be targeting opportunities in the US and China," said Ronan Mallaghan, the firm's chief executive.

"Expanding our product offering is an exciting new direction."

The firm's Managing Director Martin O'Hanlon said they export 70% of their products outside the EU.

"We'll deal with whatever Brexit throws at us. We're used to exporting. Yes our supply chain is fully integrated into the EU and UK but we'll just deal with it as it comes along," he said.

"It'll not stall us or stop our growth. We're determined to see this through and deliver what we can," he added.

The jobs will be created over the next five years.

The company was established in the 1960s as a civil engineering business.