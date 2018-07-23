A man has died after a five-vehicle crash on the M2 motorway in north Belfast.

A further three people were taken to hospital following the incident but have since been discharged.

Image caption The M2 is an arterial route in and out of Belfast

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway near Duncrue at about 15:50 BST on Sunday.

Police said they received several reports of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction along the M3 from the Sydenham by-pass, towards the M2.

Insp Andrew Wilson said police were "working to establish where this vehicle joined the M3 and its subsequent movements prior to the collision".

The M2, M3 and a stretch of the M5 were all closed but have since reopened.

The road closures were in place for six hours, causing major traffic disruption across Belfast.