Fatal Belfast crash: Car driven wrong way on motorway
A man has died after a five-vehicle crash on the M2 motorway in north Belfast.
A further three people were taken to hospital following the incident but have since been discharged.
The crash happened on the southbound carriageway near Duncrue at about 15:50 BST on Sunday.
Police said they received several reports of a silver car travelling in the wrong direction along the M3 from the Sydenham by-pass, towards the M2.
Insp Andrew Wilson said police were "working to establish where this vehicle joined the M3 and its subsequent movements prior to the collision".
The M2, M3 and a stretch of the M5 were all closed but have since reopened.
The road closures were in place for six hours, causing major traffic disruption across Belfast.