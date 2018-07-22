Image copyright Justin Kernoghan

A man has died after a five-vehicle crash on the M2 motorway in north Belfast.

A further three people were taken to hospital following the incident but have since been discharged.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway near Duncrue at about 15:50 BST.

The Air Ambulance was sent to the scene, along with ambulance, police and fire service crews.

The M2, M3 and a stretch of the M5 were all closed but have since reopened.

The road closures were in place for six hours, causing major traffic disruption across Belfast.