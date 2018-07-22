Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Flowers, a football, and teddy-bear have been left at the scene of a fatal car crash

Tributes have been paid to eight-year-old Callum Morrow who died in a two-car crash in County Down.

It happened on the Aughnacloy Road in Banbridge at about 17:30 BST on Saturday.

The boy's father and brother are in a stable condition in Craigavon Area Hospital.

A woman, who was driving the other car, is in a critical condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart knows the family and said "nothing can prepare you for the loss of a child".

"Our hearts break for that family and the unbearable grief that's associated with this loss. There's a little chair that's left empty," she added.