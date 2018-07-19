Image copyright PA Image caption Poundworld has 12 outlets in Northern Ireland

A total of 188 jobs in Northern Ireland are to go after Poundworld announced the closure of its remaining 190 stores in the UK.

The discount goods retailer, which went into administration in June, said the stores would close by 10 August.

Poundworld has 12 outlets in Northern Ireland.

It had already been announced this week that its stores in Belfast and Newtownards were to close.

The collapse of the chain, which had 335 stores in total, will result in the loss of 5,100 jobs.

Administrators, Deloitte, said talks would continue with interested parties for the potential sale of parts of the remaining business.