Passengers on a Translink bus had to be taken to hospital after a collision with a tractor in County Down on Monday.

The incident happened on the Belfast Road in Newtownards at about 16:10 BST.

The tractor, which was towing a trailer, was involved in a crash with a number 10 Ulsterbus.

The PSNI said 15 people, who were travelling on the vehicle, were treated at the scene and a number of them were taken to hospital.

None of their injuries are believed to be life threatening.

The road is closed in both directions at the junction of Ballybarnes Road.