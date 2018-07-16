Image copyright Getty Images

Downing Street has agreed to a legal guarantee that there will be no post-Brexit customs border in the Irish Sea.

The proposers of "New Clause 37" - an amendment to the Customs Bill - argue that it would prevent such a border.

The amendment is backed by both the DUP and the pro Brexit Conservative European Research Group or ERG.

It directly contradicts the EU's legal draft of the so called "Irish backstop".

This suggested Northern Ireland should be treated as part of the European Union's customs territory.

That legal version of the backstop has already been rejected by Theresa May.

Image caption Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg wanted to rule out an Irish Sea border in law

However the prime minister said she would abide by the principles of a protocol on a future backstop which it negotiated with Brussels in December.

The latest amendment was proposed by a number of well known pro-Brexit MPs, including the DUP's Sammy Wilson, Labour's Kate Hoey and the former Northern Ireland Secretary Owen Paterson.

It is one of four amendments backed by the ERG which Downing Street says it is prepared to accept. The ERG chairman, Jacob Rees Mogg, said the other three amendments would:

Ensure reciprocity of customs collections, treating the UK and EU as equals

Enshrine in law the UK's commitments that it will not be part of the EU's harmonised VAT regime

Require any new customs union with the EU only come into force if passed by Parliament through primary, rather than, secondary legislation.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis, who quit his post last week, said he would back two of the ERG amendments.

However, some pro-Remain Conservatives, such as Anna Soubry and Heidi Allen, said they would vote against some of the ERG proposals, which they describe as "wrecking amendments" and would abstain on the Northern Ireland customs border proposal.

The DUP is due to meet the government later this week about the Brexit plan.

John Campbell, BBC News NI Economics and Business Editor

The amendments which the Prime Minister is accepting to the Customs Bill have implications for her room to manoeuvre on the backstop.

The EU backstop proposal said Northern Ireland should remain in the customs union; the amendment would explicitly prevent that.

The prime minster has already rejected Northern Ireland in the customs union so it may be no big deal on that issue.

But the EU backstop also proposed that EU law on VAT should also continue to apply in Northern Ireland.

One of the amendments would also explicitly prevent this.

This could be a problem, as the UK outside the EU VAT system could mean that VAT processes have to happen at the border.

The UK government's position in regard to ongoing participation in the EU VAT area has never been clear.

At a push, it might still be open for an arrangement where Northern Ireland remains in single market for goods as that is not dealt with in the amendments.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said that her party had never argued for a border in the Irish Sea and never argued for Brexit.

"Brexit is of the making of the Brexiteers. What we need to ensure is that there is no hardening of the border on our island, that our peace arguments are respected and protected," she said.

"The simple way out of this is for Britain to remain within the single market, and remain within the Customs Union. That's the answer."

Image caption The border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a key point in Brexit negotiations

The UK is due to leave the EU on 29 March 2019 and Parliament is considering a number of new laws needed to prepare for this and for life after the end of a proposed transition period, which is

MPs are due to vote on the legislation at its final parliamentary stage later - and it would only take a handful of Tory MPs to side with them for the bill to fall.