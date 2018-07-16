Image caption The alarm was raised at the plant on Monday afternoon

Fourteen people have been taken to hospital following a suspected ammonia leak at a fish factory in Kilkeel, County Down.

Emergency services are at the scene at Young's Seafoods processing factory in the town's harbour, the fire service has said.

A major incident has been declared by the ambulance service.

The alert was raised shortly after 12:30 BST on Monday. Eight ambulances were sent to the scene.

A number of ambulances are also at the scene

The air ambulance also attended, along with three fire appliances.

Following initial treatment at the scene by paramedics, six patients were taken to Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry and eight to Craigavon Area Hospital for further treatment.

A number of other people were also being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The incident is ongoing.

Sinn Féin councillor Sean Doran said he had been talking to a worker from one of the fish factories at the harbour.

"He said that they were doing maintenance in Young's factory and there was an ammonia leak that spread to Rooney's fish processing next door," Mr Doran said.

"It's understood a number of workers were taken away in ambulances. I just hope that everyone is okay."