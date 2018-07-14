Image caption Gerry Adams gave a press conference on Saturday after Friday night's attack on his home

Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has called on those who attacked his home to meet him.

Mr Adams asked those responsible to have the "gumption and guts" to meet him and explain their actions.

Sinn Féin activist Bobby Storey's house was also attacked and police say the devices thrown at both homes were believed to be "large industrial or commercial fireworks".

Such devices have the capacity to cause serious injury and damage to property.

The attacks took place in west Belfast on Friday night.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr Adams said two of his grandchildren had been in the driveway before the attack but no-one was injured.

'Enemy'

He said he was unsure whether there was a connection between the attacks and the recent violence in Londonderry , which is being linked to dissident republicans.

In a direct appeal to those who attacked his home, he said: "I'd like them to sit down and explain to me what this is about.

"I'd like those who are involved in exploiting children in Derry to do the same thing, or those who are poisoning the atmosphere in east Belfast and causing havoc to do the same thing."

He said those responsible were "resistant to change" and the groups that had stepped away from the peace process saw Sinn Féin as the enemy.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sinn Féin said there were children in the driveway minutes before the attack