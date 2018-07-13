Scarva: Thousands attend annual 'Sham Fight'

The event is a re-enactment of the victory of William of Orange over the King James at the Battle of the Boyne.

  • The crowds at the 2018 Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    Thousands of spectators attended the annual Sham Fight in the County Down village of Scarva on Friday

  • An re-enactor playing the part of William III PAcemaker

    The event is a theatrical re-enactment of the victory of King William III over the Catholic King James II at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690

  • King James being played by a re-enactor at the Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    The result is never really in doubt

  • 20 actors and four horses taking part in the re-enactment, organised by the Royal Black Preceptory David Maginnis

  • Bandsman at the Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    James II, who had converted to Catholicism about 20 years earlier, fled from England and lost his crown to his son-in-law William of Orange, a Dutch-born Protestant

  • A pip band at the Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    In March 1689, James II landed in Ireland and raised an army with French support

  • Band members walk their dogs at the Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    James' aim was to use Ireland as a base to invade England and regain his throne.

  • Marching band at the Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    In response, William of Orange, also known as King Billy, raised a huge invasion force, the largest Ireland had ever seen

  • Crowds celebrating at the Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    William decisively defeated his father-in-law's forces and continued to rule for the next 12 years

  • Two members of the the Royal Black Institution at the Scarva Sham Fight PAcemaker

    James died in exile in France in 1701, William died the following year, weeks after a horse-riding accident