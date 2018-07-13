Image copyright PSNI Image caption Richard Gerard Scullion, 55, was found dead at a house in Banbridge on Monday

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Richard Scullion in Banbridge.

Mr Scullion was killed in the Millmount Court area of the town on Monday. It's understood he died as a result of puncture wounds.

Appearing at Newry Magistrates Court on Friday was David Robert Boyd, of Scarva Walk in Banbridge.

The court was told he wished to express his "sincere and genuine regret" for the death of 55-year-old Mr Scullion.

During the brief hearing Mr Boyd spoke only to confirm his name, address and age.

Despite being entitled to make a bail application he did not do so.

A detective constable said she could connect Mr Boyd to the charge.

A prosecution lawyer said that Mr Boyd had co-operated and made admissions during interview.

He will remain in custody until 9 August when he will appear, via videolink, at Banbridge Magistrate's Court.