In pictures: Twelfth of July parades
Thousands of Orange Order members and bandsmen march in parades across Northern Ireland.
Every year, tens of thousands of people turn out to watch bands and Orange men marching in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.
The Twelfth of July parades celebrate the Battle of the Boyne, when William of Orange, or King Billy, defeated the Catholic King James II in 1690.
When formed in 1795, members of the Orange Order pledged loyalty to the Royal family and swore to defend the Protestant faith.
The Orange Order has tens of thousands of members across the UK, USA, West Africa, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Bands parade through villages, towns and cities across the country before listening to speeches and prayers by senior Orangemen.
Twelfth of July parades are taking place in 17 locations across Northern Ireland, including Londonderry.
The Orange Order says some 600 marching bands are taking part in Thursday's annual event.
Ladies from the Association of Loyal Orange Women of Ireland are also parading.
Participants consider the parades to be a demonstration of their protestant culture and heritage.
Leland, three, and Olivia, two, were brought to watch the parade by their mum who said: "It's important they understand their culture."
People travel from far and wide to watch the parades. Rachel (left), Linda (centre) and Agnes made the trip from Scotland and got right into the spirit of the day.
It's not just people who take part in parades: Meet Blue, a Pitbull who has his very own Orange sash.
According to cousins Danielle (left) and Karla (right): "It's important to look your very best" to watch the parade. Danielle's dress was handmade from a flag.
Orangemen and band members march in Loughgall, in County Armagh, where the Orange Order was formed in 1795.
Many families come and watch parades across the country - just like Cameron, eight, Harry, two, and Sasha, 10, who cheered on the bands along Belfast's Royal Avenue
Many stalls selling Twelfth of July merchandise lined parade routes.