Image caption The wreaths mark the site where 18 soldiers were killed in 1979

Poppy wreaths damaged in a "hate crime" in Narrow Water, County Down have been replaced.

Eighteen soldiers were killed in an IRA bomb attack at the site near Warrenpoint in August 1979.

It is believed the wreaths were damaged on Saturday or Sunday and police said they were treating the incident as a hate crime.

The incident was condemned by Ulster Unionist councillor David Taylor.

He said the perpetrators displayed a "petty sectarian mentality".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption It is believed the wreaths were damaged on Saturday or Sunday

Wreaths at the Narrow Water site were damaged previously in November 2017.

The 1979 attack at Narrow Water came only hours after the Queen's cousin, Lord Louis Mountbatten, was killed in an IRA bomb attack on his boat in County Sligo.