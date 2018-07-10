Image copyright South Eastern Health Trust Image caption The South Eastern Health Trust said security staff disturbed two people trying to steal the ATM

Two people have used a trolley in a bid to steal an ATM from Downe Hospital in Downpatrick.

The burglary was reported shortly after 01:30 BST on Tuesday. Police said those responsible "left empty-handed".

The South Eastern Health Trust said security staff disturbed two people trying to steal the ATM.

One of them ran off, while the other escaped in a white van they were trying to load the ATM into.

"The cash machine was installed in the main entrance hall for the convenience of patients, visitors and staff," a trust spokesperson added.

They said the incident was "an attempted crime against the local community".