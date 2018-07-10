Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Last year, BBC News NI revealed that some women in Northern Ireland were left 'physically and mentally scarred' after having mesh implants

Campaigners are calling for an immediate halt to the use of surgical mesh for urinary incontinence to be extended to Northern Ireland.

A review into suspending its use has been accepted by the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England.

The NI Department of Health said it is "actively considering the position".

Jackie Harvey of campaign group Sling the Mesh NI said she was happy it was being halted in England, but wanted NI women to have the same protection.

The campaign group Mesh Ireland also welcomed the developments, stating "Scotland led the way. England has followed in its footsteps. But Ireland, north and south, is dragging its feet.

"The mesh injured do not benefit from today's news; they take comfort that injury to more unwitting women has been prevented.

"Stopping the next cohort of mesh injured is the right thing to do. Now an action plan must be put in place for the twenty-year legacy of those injured by the "quick fix" mesh tapes."

In February 2018, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt announced the Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review in the House of Commons.

Mr Hunt said it would examine how the healthcare system had responded to concerns raised by patients on three issues - including surgical mesh.

'Appalled'

Baroness Julia Cumberlege, who chaired the review, said she had been "appalled at the seriousness and scale of the tragic stories that women and families" including some from Northern Ireland had recounted.

As a result, the review team said they felt a pause to the procedure was necessary until a set of conditions to mitigate the risks of injury are met.

That is expected to take place in March next year.

In 2014 the Scottish government put in place a suspension in the use of mesh for stress urinary incontinence.

Last year, BBC News NI revealed that some women in Northern Ireland were left 'physically and mentally scarred' after having mesh implants.

Ms Harvey said she wanted the precautionary principle to apply in Northern Ireland.

"We think this surgery needs to stop - and that women here need the same protection as in Scotland and England," she said.