Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting the Republic of Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to begin a two-day visit to Dublin later.

It will be Prince Harry and Meghan's first trip outside the UK since their wedding in May.

The visit, at the request of the British government, is expected to attract a lot of media attention.

They are due to meet Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Irish President Michael D Higgins. The couple will attend a summer party at the British Ambassador's residence.

They will visit Croke Park, the home of Ireland's largest sporting organisation, the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The couple married on 19 May at Windsor Castle

The couple will see the Book of Kells at Trinity College Dublin and will visit the city's famine memorial.

The Duke and Duchess will also visit DogPatch Labs, a co-working space for technology start-ups, where they will meet children and young people taking part in workshops, and talk to female tech entrepreneurs.

The royal couple made their first official visit to Northern Ireland in March.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured during their visit to Northern Ireland in March

Those who met them said that they praised Belfast people saying that they were "so friendly and warm".