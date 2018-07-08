Image copyright PSNI

A man in his 20s has died after a motorbike crash in Banbridge, County Down.

Police said the crash happened after the motorcycle left the Castlewellan Road shortly before 10:00 on Sunday.

The road was closed for a period of time but has now reopened. The police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said the entire community "will be remembering the family of this young man".

"A family today is mourning as a result of this devastating accident," she added.