Image copyright Geograph Image caption The trouble started when petrol bombs were thrown into the Fountain estate

More than 30 petrol bombs were thrown during disorder in Londonderry on Saturday night.

The trouble happened at the Fountain estate interface and Nailor's Row in the city's Bogside.

Shortly before 22:00 BST three petrol bombs were thrown into the mainly Protestant Fountain, one of which ignited.

Police were then attacked with more than 30 petrol bombs as well as bricks and bottles.

Supt Gordon McCalmont called it "an attack on our whole community".

"I would like to express my thanks and admiration to those in the community and my colleagues who worked tirelessly to minimise the impacts of this disorder and indeed bring the situation under control," he said.

"I would also appeal to those in the community to use their influence to help us maintain control of the situation so that we do not have a repeat of this behaviour.

"I would, however, like to reassure the community that we will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible."

'Completely reprehensible'

There have been a number of attacks on the Fountain estate in recent weeks.

Politicians have condemned the latest violence.

In a tweet, the DUP's Gary Middleton said: "We must all stand against these sectarian attacks. The PSNI must do all they can to protect the residents of the Fountain."

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said: ''For the second week in a row, petrol bombs have been thrown into the Fountain estate.

"The destruction and death that could have been caused does not bear thinking about.

"These attacks are completely reprehensible and those behind them must be brought to their senses and brought to justice."

'Terrorising your own community'

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: "A number of petrol bombs have been thrown into the Fountain estate.

"There were several more thrown right outside the gates of Alexander House.

"Wrecking and terrorising your own community or a neighbouring community is wrong and is not reflective of the proud community that is the Bogside."