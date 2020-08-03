Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption John Hume played a crucial role in helping to broker the IRA ceasefire of 1994

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former SDLP leader John Hume has died aged 83.

He died in the early hours of Monday at Owen Mor nursing home in Londonderry.

One of the highest-profile politicians in Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, he helped create the climate that brought an end the Troubles.

The former teacher first came to prominence during the Civil Rights Movement in 1968. He was one of the founding members of the SDLP in 1970.

He became SDLP leader in 1979, a post which he relinquished in November 2001.

Mr Hume had been suffering from dementia for many years.