Northern Ireland

Man in his 20s dies after Drumbo tractor crash

  • 7 July 2018
SCENE OF CRASH

A man in his 20s, who was a passenger in a tractor, has died after a crash in County Antrim.

The incident happened on the Back Road in Drumbo at about 21:15 BST on Friday.

The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

Police are appealing for information.