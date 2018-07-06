Image copyright PA Image caption Paying for sex became illegal in Northern Ireland in 2015

A County Armagh man has become the first person to be jailed for attempting to pay for sexual services since a law prohibiting it was introduced in Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old man has been jailed for three months.

James Maloney, from Drumarg Villas in Armagh, had been warned that a jail sentence was being considered.

His barrister acknowledged Maloney had a previous record but not of sexual offences.

He was accused of pulling up in his car beside a cleaner at a petrol station, showing her a roll of money and making a sexualised gesture early one morning in August 2016.

The judge said because of the abhorrent nature of Maloney's behaviour, his predatory sexualised stalking of a woman because she was a woman, heartlessly putting the victim through a court hearing and showing no regrets or remorse, he felt an immediate sentence of three months' imprisonment was appropriate.

Maloney was also ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Paying for sex became illegal in 2015 after the assembly passed the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Bill.