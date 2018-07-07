Image caption Ballymena's new bandstand has been likened to a Klingon spaceship from Star Trek

An "out of this world" copper-clad sculpture which has landed in the centre of Ballymena is dividing opinion among people in the town.

The new 'Harmony Hub' bandstand, the final part of the town's £4.2m public realm works, will be hosting events from this weekend.

While some have likened the sculpture to a spaceship or an airplane, others have compared it to a bird or a sting-ray.

Image caption The striking structure is on Broadway in the town

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, says she hopes the public space is enjoyed for years to come.

'Multi-functional'

"It's a new space for local artists, for established bands and various acts to perform.

"Personally I love it. I think it's great, it's beautiful in the sun and as you can see by the size of it, it will also be great under the rain as well.

"I think it's multi-functional and I really like it."

Image caption The bandstand also serves as a handy shelter from the rain

Isobel Patterson from Ballymena says the bandstand on Broadway looks out of place in the town.

"I think it's a nice structure but I'm not too sure if it's for Ballymena, but it's a nice place to sit.

"I honestly think it might be nicer in a real big city, not even Belfast, maybe New York or somewhere like that."

'Beginning to like it'

Seamus Loughran, another local, says the structure is the most-talked about topic in the town.

"We had a little place there before this was built which the people liked very much, so they'll have to get used to this one.

Image caption Seamus Loughran said he was warming to design

"I've nothing against it; let's say that, I am beginning to like it. It's handy for me sitting there when I'm waiting on the bus to get home.

The name 'Harmony Hub' was selected by the Ballymena-born actor Liam Neeson who was asked to pick from a selection of suggestions made by local schoolchildren.

'Excited'

Broughshane Primary School pupil, Euan Francis-Naylor, came up with the winning entry.

Image caption Primary Five pupil Euan Francis-Naylor came up with the name

"We got a note home from school and we went to look at the bandstand to see what shape it would be and then we looked words up that rhymed and we got Harmony Hub."

"I was excited that I got to name the bandstand. I was happy because I heard that a plaque would say that this bandstand was named by Euan Francis-Naylor."

A spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim council said creative groups and artists will be invited to book slots at the new bandstand.

While opinions are divided on the 'Harmony Hub' most people in the town agree that the futuristic structure provides an ideal space for hosting events and performances in the town.