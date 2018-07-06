Image copyright Becon Consortium Image caption An artist's impression of the proposed waste facility

A court has dismissed an appeal over planning permission that was granted for a £240m waste incinerator.

Planning permission for the facility was approved by a Department for Infrastructure civil servant in 2017.

Lawyers from the department launched an appeal after the High Court held that he had unlawfully authorised the planned incinerator.

Arc21, the organisation behind the facility, said it was "disappointed" at the Court of Appeal's decision.

The court's judges ruled that the waste facility was "controversial" and "significant".

"It would be contrary to the letter and spirit of the (Good Friday) Agreement and the 1998 (Northern Ireland) Act for such decisions to be made by departments in the absence of a minister," they said.

Image caption The controversial project was planned for Hightown Quarry near Glengormley

The court also said the decision was a "cross-cutting decision" that involved several departments.

"This is no support in the (Good Friday) Agreement for the suggestion that cross-cutting matters can be dealt with by departments in the absence of ministers."

A spokesperson for Arc21 said: "This is a disappointing ruling that Arc21 and its stakeholders will now review."

'Lawful authority'

Colin Buick, chairperson of NoArc21, an opposition group, said they were "delighted" with the decision.

"We successfully argued that in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive Department for Infrastructure (DFI) minister, or replacement Northern Ireland Office direct rule minister, that the Permanent Secretary at DFI did not have lawful authority to issue the planning approval," he added.

"We hope that today's judgement will act as a wake-up call to DFI.

"Now is an opportune time for the department to take stock and completely review its waste management strategy."

Image caption Robin Swann urged Karen Bradley to restore devolution

'A back seat driver'

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Robin Swann, said the decision means that Secretary of State Karen Bradley "has now run out of road".

"She can no longer remain a back seat driver and must move to restore some form of devolution or the government should appoint direct rule ministers on Monday.

"The Secretary of State and the Northern Ireland Office can no longer duck the hard decisions for fear of upsetting Sinn Fein or concerns about the DUP's confidence and supply agreement with the Conservative Party."