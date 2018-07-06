Image copyright News Letter

Deepening divisions in the Presbyterian Church in Ireland is one of the main stories making the headlines in Friday's newspapers.

The Belfast Telegraph's front page reports that more than 230 influential Presbyterians have signed a letter criticising the Church's decisions not to allow people in same-sex relationships to be full members of the church.

It said former moderator Ken Newell was among those to sign the letter.

The story is also on the front page of the News Letter under the headline "Top Presbyterians: Our hurt, dismay and anger".

It reports that the letter, entitled A Cry from the Heart, expressed fears that recent decisions by the Church will damage its credibility and "limit" its future.

Image caption The Presbyterian Church in Ireland's General Assembly took place in early June

A church spokesperson told the News Letter that "people are free to debate in public, but it is the nature of the discourse that is important".

The story of "dissenting voices" in the Church is also covered on the inside pages of the Irish News along with a full list of the letter's signatories.

Meanwhile, the front page of the Irish News reports that parents in north Belfast were horrified after an apparent heroin addict collapsed in a play park in full view of children.

It says that the man is believed to have injected the drug in an entry way in the New Lodge area before going to the park on North Queen Street.

His collapse was witnessed by children as young as five, it reports.

'Delivery man in different senses'

Ann Lyttle, who lives facing the park, told the Irish News that her life is a "living hell" as a result of people using drugs in the area and that her husband John regularly has to clear away needles and other drug paraphernalia deposited behind their house.

The paper also reports that a postman who was caught driving around Belfast selling cocaine has avoided a jail term.

Brian Park, 39, from Antrim Road, Belfast, received a six-month suspended sentence for having £2,000 worth of class A drugs in his car.

The judge said the Royal Mail worker was "a delivery man in many different senses".

Back on the Belfast Telegraph's front page, DUP councillor Luke Poots has reported BBC News NI journalist Kevin Magee to the police for harassment and denied any wrongdoing after questions were raised about a planning application made for land he lives on.

Mr Poots said "all relevant declarations were made" on the application, which was made in his mother's maiden name.

"The reason my mother's maiden name was used was to ensure the application was dealt with fairly," he added.

"The Poots' name is associated with unionist politics. This was an attempt to have the application considered on its merits rather than through a political prism."

In a statement, the BBC said: "We believe this investigation dealt with a matter of legitimate public interest."

The Daily Mirror's front page focuses on the launch of a murder inquiry over the disappearance of 28-year-old Saoirse Smyth.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Ms Smyth was last seen in Omeath in County Louth in April 2017. Her body has not been found.

Ms Smyth, 28, went missing in December but was last seen near her home in County Louth in April 2017.

The paper reports that a 40-year-old man has been arrested in Newry on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Meanwhile, the paper also reports that a diabetic student has been awarded £2,000 after security staff took a bottle of Lucozade off her at a concert.

Image copyright Kayla Hanna/Equality Commission Image caption Kayla Hanna always carries Lucozade for glucose if her blood sugar levels go down

Kayla Hanna told Eventsec workers at a Red Hot Chili Peppers gig that she needed the drink in case her blood sugar levels dropped but it was confiscated.

A judge ruled they had breached the Disability Discrimination Act, a decision Eventsec described as "disappointing".

And, finally, the remarkable story of a knockout blow that actually saved a life.

Rugby player Chris Barrett was knocked unconscious during a match last year, but the head injury led doctors to discover that he had a brain tumour.

The story on the front page of the News Letter shows a striking photo of Chris' head shortly after surgery.

Now, having had the tumour removed, he's already back playing rugby with the hope of again lining out for Instonians.

"Realistically I might not get back playing again this year, but I did find a guy in Instagram who had two brain operations in the back of his head and now he plays for his charity sevens team," he said.

"If I can help anyone else to know that it's not the end of the world and you can get through it then that would be good."