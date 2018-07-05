Image caption Police were called to Northview apartments on the Antrim Road on Thursday morning

A pipe bomb has been discovered at an apartment block in north Belfast.

Police were called to Northview apartments on the Antrim Road at about 10:30 on Thursday.

Residents were evacuated from the building for a number of hours while the bomb was examined.

It has since been taken away for further forensic examination and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.