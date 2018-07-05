Rasharkin gorse on fire for 24 hours

Image copyright NIFRS Image caption Six appliances are at the scene in Rasharkin

Fire fighters have been battling a gorse fire in Rasharkin, County Antrim for more than 24 hours.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has six appliances and specialist wildfire resources at the scene in the Drumack Road area.

A NIFRS spokesperson said the fire front is currently 800m long.

Fire crews have battled nearly 600 gorse fires in the past week, many of them started deliberately.

Motorists have been advised to take care and local residents told to keep their windows closed due to heavy smoke.

"The fire has fluctuated due to the direction and strength of the wind and the materials involved - heavy gorse and peat," said a NIFRS spokesperson.

"Smoke from the fire is impacting roads in the neighbouring area and we advise motorists to take care. Residents in the local area are advised to keep their windows closed."