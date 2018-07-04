Image copyright Getty Images

Cookstown-based energy firm LCC increased its turnover by 45% to £853m in 2017.

Pre-tax profit at the group was £20m, down from the £21m achieved in 2016. LCC owns the Go petrol station chain as well as oil terminals and energy distribution businesses.

The company said it had won "many new customers" in the business electricity supply market over the year.

It has about 17% of the business electricity market in Northern Ireland.

Beginning as a coal merchant in 1986, LCC employs about 250 staff.

The firm is owned by the Cookstown-based Loughran family.

During the year, the shareholders shared a dividend of £400,000.