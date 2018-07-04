Image copyright Family picture Image caption Steven Colwell was shot dead by police in April 2006

A judge is to consider whether he can demand the medical notes and records of a witness, a former PSNI officer, in an inquest into a police shooting.

He will also request further information from the witness's GP.

Judge Neil Rafferty QC is sitting as coroner at the inquest into the death of Belfast man Stephen Colwell, 23.

Mr Colwell was shot dead after he failed to stop at a checkpoint in Ballynahinch, County Down, in April 2006.

Four young men and two young women were in the silver BMW, which had been stolen earlier that morning during a burglary in Downpatrick.

'To some extent bewildered'

Judge Rafferty said he is "to some extent bewildered" at the actions of the witness, known as "Officer O", the police officer who fired the fatal shots.

Officer O has claimed the car was driving straight towards him when he fired twice.

Image caption Mr Colwell was driving a stolen car when he was shot in Ballynahinch

After beginning his evidence at the inquest this April, Officer O's testimony was suspended due to ill health.

He was given time to obtain treatment, but the court heard he has not done so, and had indicated he would not do so.

On Wednesday, a letter about his condition was presented to the court.

'Far from satisfactory'

Judge Rafferty said that three and a half months later "I am now no further on in knowing when Officer O will, if ever, resume giving evidence".

A barrister for Officer O agreed the situation was "far from satisfactory" and told the court: "He is keen to get treatment, he needs treatment, he is keen to return and give evidence."

But that was challenged by a barrister for Mr Colwell's family, who said she was concerned that Officer O has avoided a situation where his account of the shots will be tested.

"This is a witness who's relying on his medical condition in order to avoid the reach of the court," she said.

Referring to the letter, she added that Officer O was now saying he was keen to get treatment "but only if you basically consent to conditions which I impose".

Judge Rafferty indicated he will request a report from a doctor who has assessed Officer O's condition, and can indicate a possible timescale for his treatment and recovery.

He will also assess whether he can legally demand access to Officer O's medical notes and records, if necessary.

The inquest continues.