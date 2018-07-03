Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police said the stolen car was a black Audi A1, reported stolen on Sunday morning

Five adults and a child have been taken to hospital following a crash involving six cars, one of which was stolen, in north Belfast.

It happened on the Crumlin Road near the Ardoyne shops at about 18:55 BST on Tuesday.

Police said the stolen car was a black Audi A1, reported stolen from Thirlmere Gardens on Sunday morning.

The Police Ombudsman is investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

'Carnage'

Five people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) and another is being treated at the Mater Hospital.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Part of the road has been closed

A child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children but has since been discharged.

A Belfast Trust spokeswoman said a man taken to the Mater Hospital was in a stable condition. The condition of the others is unknown.

One car overturned in the collision, and part of the road has been closed.

Image copyright David Dodson Image caption The collision happened on the Crumlin Road near the Ardoyne shops on Tuesday evening

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said the crash scene was "carnage".

"I would ask everyone to be patient while the road remains closed and to give the emergency services space to do their job," he said.