Image caption Police said a woman and a two-month-old baby were in the blue Renault Clio when the incident happened

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was dragged from a car by a gang in Portadown and assaulted.

A woman and a two-month-old baby were in the blue Renault Clio when it stopped at traffic lights in Bridge Street on Sunday afternoon.

The man who was dragged from the car was a passenger. Another man, who was the driver, was also attacked.

Both were treated in hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Yesterday afternoon in Bridge St, Portadown, a man was dragged from his car & viciously assualted by 7 cowardly males. The car was also attacked, inside was a 2 month old baby. We know people witnessed it - we need their help. Info via 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers please. — Jon Burrows (@PSNICIJBurrows) July 2, 2018

The woman and baby were not injured.

Police said damage was caused to the Renault Clio's windscreen and bodywork.

The 15-year-old boy has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.