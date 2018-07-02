North Belfast: Man charged with murder
- 2 July 2018
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the death of a man in north Belfast.
Robert Edward Joseph Molloy Jones was treated by ambulance staff near Parkmount Street and Seaview Close at around 21:00 BST on Thursday.
He was taken to hospital and later died from his injuries.
The man charged with his murder is due to appear in court on Monday.