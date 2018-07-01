Image copyright NYFD Image caption Firefighters attended the scene on Sunday morning

An Irish pub in New York, which has been voted best bar in the world, has been "considerably" damaged in a fire.

The Dead Rabbit, which is owned by two Belfast men, won the highest accolade in the bar industry in 2015.

On Sunday morning the New York Fire Department (FDNY) received a call about a fire in the building.

The bar, which is in the financial district of Lower Manhattan, opened in 2013.

It is owned by Jack McGarry and Sean Muldoon who are both from north Belfast.

Mr McGarry tweeted that it will be closed until further notice.

The FDNY said it got a call about an incident on 30 Water Street at 07.31 local time.

It said the fire was mostly contained to the kitchen.

The fire was under control at 10.09 and the FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.

No-one was injured.

This morning a fire was reported on our block. We're still getting details, but The Dead Rabbit received considerable fire and water damage and as a result will be closed until further notice. Fortunately no one has been hurt. We thank you for your understanding at this time. pic.twitter.com/vzGebhmsy9 — The Dead Rabbit NYC (@DeadRabbitNYC) July 1, 2018

The Dead Rabbit is named after the Irish-American street gang that was active in Lower Manhattan during the 1850s.