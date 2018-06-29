Man, 30, murdered in north Belfast

Image caption The scene has been cordoned off by police

The death of a 30-year-old man who sustained serious injured in north Belfast is being treated as murder.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff near Parkmount Street and Seaview Close on Thursday night.

Paramedics called police to the scene shortly after 21:00 BST, and the man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery appealed for witness who were in the area of Parkmount Street or Seaview Close between 20:00 BST and 21:30 BST to contact detectives.