Man, 30, murdered in north Belfast
- 29 June 2018
The death of a 30-year-old man who sustained serious injured in north Belfast is being treated as murder.
The victim was treated by ambulance staff near Parkmount Street and Seaview Close on Thursday night.
Paramedics called police to the scene shortly after 21:00 BST, and the man was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.
Det Ch Insp Pete Montgomery appealed for witness who were in the area of Parkmount Street or Seaview Close between 20:00 BST and 21:30 BST to contact detectives.
Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 30 yr old male in Parkmount St, North Belfast last night. A 21 year old male has been arrested. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 29, 2018
