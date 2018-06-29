Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The former mayor was banned for a year for a drink-driving offence

The watchdog which oversees standards in local government is investigating an Antrim & Newtownabbey councillor who was convicted of drink driving.

A complaint has been made about Thomas Hogg's conduct to the Local Government Standards Commissioner.

In court in Belfast on 25 May, the former mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey admitted drink driving.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £250.

He was later suspended from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The investigation into Mr Hogg's conduct is being carried out by the Local Government Ethical Standards directorate.

It will examine whether there was a breach of the 2014 Code of Conduct for Councillors.

Hogg, 30, was elected as a DUP councillor in 2011. He served as mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey for two consecutive years from 2014.

He was made an MBE in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours List for services to local government.

It is not clear if the complaint relating to Councillor Hogg's conduct was made by the DUP.

The BBC has contacted the party to ask whether it made the complaint, but has yet to receive a response.

Earlier in June, the DUP confirmed it was aware of the alleged offence, but did not say if it would refer him to the Local Government Commissioner.

"Mr Hogg has notified the party about this matter and it will be considered by the party officers," a DUP spokesperson said.