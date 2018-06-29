NI hosepipe ban to take effect at weekend

Image caption NI Water say demand for water is at an all time high

NI Water has said a hosepipe ban will come into effect from the weekend.

The company has appealed for people to stop the use of water for "non-essential purposes".

This includes the watering of private gardens, washing cars and filling domestic paddling pools.

NI Water say they are pumping out water to their distribution network as "fast as they can" but demand is at an all time high.

Some areas, including parts of Belfast and Armagh, have already experienced loss of pressure and supply failures.

Image copyright Eileen Christie Image caption 'Head to the beach this weekend' is the advice from NI Water

NI Water CEO Sarah Venning asked for people to be responsible and help conserve water.

"Don't use your hose, don't sprinkle the garden, don't wash your car and take the weekend off and go to the beach," she added.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster Ms Venning said NI Water have "maximised water production" but they also need help from customers.

"It would be our intention to introduce a formal hose pipe ban in an effort to protect the public against the increased threat of supply interruptions."

She added: "That process however requires some time to take effect and in the meantime, it is essential that we all work together to reduce the unprecedented levels of demand on our network."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NI Water want you to turn those sprinklers off

NI water said each person is using approximately 200 litres per day compared to the normal 153 litres.

The company is asking people to: