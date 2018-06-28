Image caption But the Irish government, Sinn Féin and the SDLP have called for the conference's return because of the current impasse over restoring the Stormont institutions

A meeting of the British-Irish InterGovernmental Conference (BIIGC) will take place on 25 July.

The conference brings together the British and Irish governments to promote bilateral co-operation at all levels on all matters of mutual interest.

It has not met since February 2007.

But the Irish government, Sinn Féin and the SDLP have called for its return because of the current impasse over restoring the Stormont institutions.

Unionists oppose the idea and have said the body is a "talking shop for non-devolved matters".

Pleased to confirm a British Irish Intergovernmental Conference has been agreed between both Governments for 25th July, London. This is an important Good Friday Agreement structure for dialog and consultation and will have an agenda dealing with East/West and NI issues @rtenews — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) June 28, 2018

Responding to news of the conference, the DUP's Nigel Dodds said: "We strongly value a good British-Irish relationship but our constituents, really want to see a working assembly and executive.

"The BIIGC has no power to take decisions. Arlene Foster understandably described it as a 'talking shop'.

"The BIIGC will not deal with the growing backlog of ministerial decisions but the DUP will continue to work with the government to ensure decisions get made in Northern Ireland and shape the agenda for the betterment of everyone."

What is the British-Irish InterGovernmental Conference?

The conference was established in the Good Friday Agreement as a "consultative forum" in which the two governments could discuss issues of mutual interest.

But a meeting has not been held since February 2007 - a few months before the DUP and Sinn Féin agreed to share power in a devolved government.

The Stormont government collapsed early last year and several efforts to re-establish it have failed.

NI Secretary Karen Bradley will be attending the conference in July

Nationalist parties have been calling for the conference to be reconvened for several months. But unionists have opposed the idea.

The conference will be held on 25 July in London, and will be attended by the Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley and the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann accused the UK government of "putting the cart before the horse" and said the focus should be on talks to restore the Northern Ireland Assembly.

"Given the structure of the BIIGC, which must focus on non-devolved issues within the three-stranded approach, it is hard to see how it will move us any closer to restoring devolution," he said.

"If the Secretary of State isn't going to resume talks to restore the executive and assembly, then the UK government must move to appoint ministers."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, however, welcomed the announcement and said his party "have been in consistent in our calls" for the conference.

He said it "must be used to clear the decks to allow for the return of the assembly" and asked the UK and Irish governments to "do all they can to ensure this conference clears the way for Stormont".