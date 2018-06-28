DUP leader Arlene Foster has told the LGBT community she looks at them "as my neighbours or my fellow citizens".

During an event at Stormont, she said that just because they disagreed on (same sex) marriage does not mean she did not value their community.

In a speech to a packed audience in Stormont's Great Hall she said: "It is not a zero sum game.

"All I ask in return is that my, and our views, are also respected if not agreed with."

Mrs Foster added: "Whilst we disagree, this does not prevent us from finding common values to keep Northern Ireland moving forward."

She is the first DUP leader to attend an LGBT event

The DUP is opposed to same sex marriage and has blocked its introduction in the assembly.

But Mrs Foster told the event that she wanted to accept the invitation to it, even though it came on the anniversary of a bus bombing she got caught up in the 1980s

She said she wanted to use the platform to encourage meaningful dialogue rather than megaphone diplomacy.