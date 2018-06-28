Image copyright PA Image caption Steel rails can buckle at temperatures over 27C

Fears that railway tracks could buckle in the heat have prompted Translink to introduce speed restrictions.

As the UK basks in the heatwave, the ground temperature is also increasing and Translink recorded a high of approximately 50C on Wednesday.

As a precaution they reduced the speed of trains on the network resulting in widespread delays.

Translink apologised for the inconvenience and warned there could be further disruption.

The railway network in Northern Ireland is one long string of track rather than the old familiar jointed rails where you would hear the "clickity-clack" says Clive Bradberry, an Infrastructure Executive at Translink.

Image copyright Getty Images

When the temperatures rise the railway line wants to expand as as they are welded together there is no where for the steel tracks to expand.

"It is like pushing on each end of a straw. Eventually the straw wants to move sideways and we don't want that to happen in our track," Mr Bradberry added.

When the rail temperature rises in Northern Ireland's normal climate, the weight of the sleeper and the stone compacted around the rail prevents it from buckling.

With the high temperatures the railway tracks were reaching highs of approximately 50C and Translink took the decision to implement speed restrictions.

The reduced speeds are intended to lower the force exerted on the track reducing the risk of buckling.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said the heat can cause tracks to buckle

However the lower speeds mean there is a resulting knock-on effect on the network timetable.

Travellers experienced a delay of 10-15 minutes on Wednesday and Mr Bradberry warned that a similar speed restriction may be implemented on Thursday.

"We appreciate that people just want to get home and cool down but we want to make sure they get home safely," he added.