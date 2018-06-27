Image caption Chris Stewart is the deputy secretary in the Economy Department and held a senior position as the RHI scheme disintegrated

There was "complete dismay" when officials realised a massive projected overspend on RHI would have to be paid from their own budgets, the public inquiry has been told.

Until December 2015, officials thought the Treasury might pick up most of the bill.

They then got confirmation that all of the money would have to come out of the Northern Ireland block grant.

At one point, the bill was put at £700m over 20 years, though this is disputed.

That exposure has been limited by temporary cost controls and the scheme is now roughly within budget.

A public consultation on permanent cost controls is now underway.

Giving evidence to the public inquiry, Chris Stewart, the deputy secretary in the Department for the Economy, also said it was not the case that officials only became concerned about the overspend when they realised the Treasury would not foot the bill.

He said it was not that it had "suddenly started to matter", it was that it had become "completely unaffordable".

Mr Stewart said civil servants had a duty to spend public money wisely whether it was coming from London or was a locally-managed budget in Belfast.

With hindsight, he said he would never have picked RHI as the way to incentivize uptake of renewable heat because the risks were not properly understood.

He said he would have gone for a competitive grant scheme - an option that had been ruled out early on.

What is RHI?

The RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) scheme was set up by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2012, as a way of encouraging businesses to switch from using fossil fuels to renewable sources for generating their heat.

Those who signed up were offered financial incentives to buy new heating systems and the fuel to run them.

The scheme's budget ran out of control because of critical flaws in the way it was set up: Claimants could effectively earn more money the more fuel they burned because the subsidies on offer for renewable fuels were far greater than the cost of the fuels themselves.

'Painful lesson'

Earlier Mr Stewart, who held a senior position as the RHI scheme disintegrated, said a businesswoman who tipped off officials about abuse in the scheme should train civil servants.

Janette O'Hagan was not believed when she flagged up problems in the scheme and he said a "painful lesson" had been learned from the decision to dismiss her concerns.

Mr Stewart said in future there should be a presumption to believe concerned citizens who brought forward allegations.

The practice in Northern Ireland of replicating policies from Great Britain but with much smaller teams of civil servants was potentially risky, he said.

He said for the most part they had "got away with it", but if it continued it was "only a matter of time until there was another RHI".

Image copyright RHI Inquiry Image caption Janette O'Hagan flagged problems in the scheme in 2013 and again in 2015

Mr Stewart said he now accepted that staffing levels in the Energy Division, which was responsible for the botched green energy scheme, had been "inadequate", a conclusion he had come to while "sitting in the wreckage of RHI".

They had tried to fix staffing levels as best they could, but due to cuts and budget pressure, what had been done was modest and had not been enough.

'Go it alone'

Mr Stewart said politicians were keen to show that devolution meant locally accountable ministers making decisions that shaped Northern Ireland.

But he said there had to be a "constructive challenge" to that principle that queried whether it was always best to "go it alone".

The irony in this case, he said, was that in deciding to go its own way, Northern Ireland had effectively copied the GB scheme, but omitted the cost controls it contained.

The senior official accepted some personal responsibility for flaws in the scheme.

He said it was his responsibility to ensure robust governance systems that prevented failings.

Image caption Mr Stewart said it would have been a good idea for staff running RHI to visit care homes, poultry farms and other businesses which were putting in the boilers

However, there had been too much reliance on the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) to administer the scheme on the department's behalf.

There had been insufficient "challenge" of the information coming from Ofgem.

A "hands-off" approach had been adopted and that was entirely his fault, Mr Stewart said.

The inquiry also heard that even though it has hundreds of thousands of pages of documentation, it may not have all the relevant paperwork.

Mr Stewart said under the department's email system if emails were not properly filed within three months, they were automatically deleted.