An 80-year-old man who died after suffering a head injury at Clogher Mart, County Tyrone, on Saturday has been named as Harry McAnespie.

He was taken for treatment by air ambulance to Belfast but died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

An animal, understood to be a bullock, was involved in his injury, but the exact details are not yet known.

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) are making enquires.

It is understood that Mr McAnespie was a farmer and an uncle of Aidan McAnespie who was shot dead by a soldier in Aughnacloy in 1988.

Tragic

Mr McAnespie's brother, Sinn Féin councillor Michael McAnespie, died after being attacked by a bull near Omagh, County Tyrone, in 2007.

Clogher Valley Livestock Producers Limited, which owns the mart, extended its sympathy to Mr McAnespie's family saying he was a long-standing customer:

"This has been a most tragic incident. Harry was very well known and highly respected in the farming community, and his loss will be keenly felt."

The company also said it would co-operate fully with any investigation.