A former priest from County Down has pleaded guilty to a historical act of gross indecency with a child.

Daniel Curran, 68, of Bryansford Avenue in Newcastle will be sentenced in September, but until then he has been granted bail.

The act of gross indecency, against a boy, happened on an unknown date between 16 August 1989 and 18 August 1991.

It is Curran's sixth conviction for abusing children.

At his arraignment hearing at Downpatrick Crown Court on Monday, Curran was asked to enter a plea and said: "Guilty".

Judge Piers Grant confirmed Curran would be sentenced in September and said the granting of bail should not be taken as an indication the former priest would not be jailed.